JUST IN: How gunmen kill policeman attached to Lagos commercial bank

A policeman attached to a commercial bank have been confirmed dead after being shot in the neck during gunmen attack in Coker Aguda, Surulere axis of Lagos State.

The incident was said to have occurred around cassette bus stop area which left residents scrambling for safety as businesses were forced to close.

The Police officer was said to have been returning to the nank when the gunmen suddenly appeared and shot him in the neck at close range and made away with Rifle.

According to a source who spoke under anonymity on Wednesday, the victim was first taken to Randle General Hospital but was turned back before he was rushed to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi Araba where he was confirmed dead.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained but it was reported that the gunmen made away with his Ak 47 assorted rifle.

Meanwhile, residents have appealed to the police not to only beef up security in the area but ensure that those behind the heinous act are brought to book.

However, some community leaders in the area were said to have expressed worry over the rifle of the victim now in custody of the unknown gunmen and noted that government authorities have not made an official comment on the incident.

