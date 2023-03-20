Report on Interest
JUST IN: Hoodlums set ablaze popular Hausa musician’s house in Kano

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Minutes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced outcome of the 2023 governorship election in Kano, hoodlums were reported to have attacked the home of popular Hausa musician, Dauda Adamu, popularly called RaRaRa, and set the house ablaze for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As gathered, the youth stormed his house after INEC declared Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) winner of the governorship election in the state.

It was learnt that the youth were said to be angry that the musician supported another party rather than backed the NNPP led by the former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild
