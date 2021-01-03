Report on Interest
Just In: Hoodlums kill Transport union chairman in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Pandemonium has broke out in Macaulay community in Igbogbo-Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), when some hoodlums allegedly killed chairman of a transport union branch in Ajah axis of Lagos State.
As gathered, the murder of the chairman, who was identified as Okunola Quadri, has created panic in the community, raising concerns among residents over insecurity within the council.
It was learnt that the deceased was trailed by the assailant from Ajah to the community before launching the attack and killed him at the Bus-Stop in Igbogbo-Bayeku council.

 

Investigation further revealed that the chairman was suspected to have been killed by members of the union members over supremacy battle at the park.

 

DETAILS LATER

