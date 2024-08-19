JUST IN: Henry resigns as France football coach after Olympic match defeat

Days after winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic games with France’s U-23 team, Bleuets, Thierry Henry has decided to terminate his contract.

The Arsenal’s former striker resigned after a closed-door meeting with the France Football Federation (FFF) boss, Philippe Diallo.

Before the resignation, the manager had one more year left on his contract with France, which the football body was about to extend considering the team’s performance during the Olympics.

Henry’s resignation was announced on Monday by the French Football Federation (FFF) through a statement made available to newsmen.

“On behalf of the FFF, I would like to thank Thierry Henry for all the work he has accomplished at the head of the Espoirs and Olympiques teams. We obviously regret this decision because Thierry Henry has achieved the objectives that were set for him by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, 40 years after the Olympic medal in Los Angeles.

“Having followed him throughout this campaign, I was able to discover his great professionalism, his rigor, and love for the blue jersey. We wish him good luck for the rest of his career,” declared the president of the FFF in the press release, before Thierry Henry spoke in turn.

The 47-year-old former coach, on his decision said: “I would like to thank the FFF and President Philippe Diallo who offered me this incredible opportunity. Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the greatest pride of my life. I am incredibly grateful to the federation, the players, the staff, and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical experience”.