JUST IN: Helicopter crashes into building, two injure in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been rescued by emergency officials and property worth millions of Naira damaged after a helicopter crashed in Ikeja axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the two victims include one pilot and his passenger who were onboard the ill-fated helicopter that crashed in Oba Akran axis of the state.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at about 4pm in front of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) branch on Oba Akran road in Ikeja Local Government.

The accident was confirmed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Spokespersons for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Southwest zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyontolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire service, Margaret Adeseye.

Addressing pressmen at the scene, the governor commended the efforts of all the first responders as well as residents who joined in the rescue mission.

A Single engine fixed wing – Jabiru aircraft with registration number 5NCCQ, crash-landed into an old communication pole inward Ikeja Bus Stop on Oba Akran Avenue and the two occupants of the helicopter were rescued and are being attended to at the hospital.

Sanwo-Olu, who stopped at the site on his way from the airport after joining President Bola Tinubu on a trip to Benin Republic, said no lives were lost in the unfortunate incident.

Sanwo-Olu thanked God that the incident did not result in any fatality, saying the extensive investigation into the incident would be carried out by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The Governor commended the Lagos State Emergency Management services, which relentlessly cleared the road of debris from the helicopter. He also praised residents of the neighborhood and two individuals – Oluwafemi and Opeyemi, who participated in putting out the fire from the aircraft after it crash-landed.

He said: “There was an unfortunate helicopter crash on the road of Oba Akran right in the middle of the road. It was a single-engine helicopter that had two passengers on board. The two passengers on board have been rescued. They are currently at a hospital and are receiving treatment as we speak.

“We do not know the cause of the helicopter crash. That would be done by experts at the NSIB, which is an investigative bureau. But we are thankful that we got a very quick response both from Lagos State Emergency Service (LASEMA) and all the residents of the neighborhood, especially two very gallant citizens; Oluwafemi and Opeyemi. While everybody was running away, Opeyemi and Oluwafemi were the very first people that looked for water from the and they were able to also help to rescue the two passengers that were inside the helicopter.

“We could see that the crash site had been secured. All the wreckage has been evacuated and moved into a truck right. It would be transported officially and handed over to the Nigerian Aviation Authority where I am sure necessary investigations would be done.

“We are thankful to all the residents and all of you that came out very quickly and were able to rescue the occupants. Thanks to workers at the fuel station because where the crash happened was a gas line. I am thankful to the two people I mentioned earlier and I am sure we are happy that while the unfortunate incident happened in the middle of the road, it has not led to any fatality.

“I am sure there would be official information from the Airport Authority themselves, FAAN on the incident. I am just coming from the airport to see and assess what has been the situation. I am just arriving from Benin with Mr. President.

“We thank God, it wasn’t more than this. I am sure the investigation would reveal all of the things that have gone wrong and we are hoping that the people responsible will be held accountable at the end of the day.”

