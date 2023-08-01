JUST IN: Helicopter crashes into building, four injure in Lagos

No fewer than four persons have been rescued by emergency officials and property worth millions of Naira damaged after a helicopter crashed into a building in Ikeja axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the four victims include two pilots and two foreigners who were said to be passengers onboard the ill-fated helicopter that crashed in Oba Akran axis of the state.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at about 4pm in front of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) branch on Oba Akran road in Ikeja Local Government.

The accident was confirmed by the Spokespersons for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Southwest zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyontolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire service, Margaret Adeseye.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

