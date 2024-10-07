JUST IN: Gunshots rock Rivers Council Secretariat after new chairman assumes office

Activities inside and around the Obio/Akpor Local Government Council Secretariat were halted after the premise was engulfed in sporadic gunshots, forcing staff and residents of the council to scamper for safety to avoid sustaining gunshot wounds in the state.

The attack on the council was reported minutes after the chairman, Chijioke Ihunwo, conducted the swearing in ceremony for the councillors inside the secretariat.

As gathered, the violence was orchestrated to disrupt the swearing in ceremony for the council lawmakers but the attacks started minutes after the council the Clerk of the House, Sandra Aaron, had administered oath of office to the Councilors for the council.

In a video obtained by The Guild on Monday, policemen were seen trying to repel the armed men who shot sporadically to cause unrest within the council, barely 24 hours after the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, swears in the Ihunwo and 22 other elected council chairmen on the platform of two different political parties, APP and AA.

It was learnt that the attack on Obio/Akpor Local Government and others that were set ablaze by hoodlums has resulted in repeat of the attacks that prompted the former Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, to takeover the council premises, deploying policemen to each secretariat to enforce law and order.

The strategy that sustained peace within the council secretariat was however reversed by the IGP who directed the new Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, to unseal the premises.

But minutes after the unsealing, the council premises became the centre for the renewed clash between the Governor Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.