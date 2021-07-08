JUST IN: Gunshots at Imo Assembly after five members suspension

Activities at the Imo State House of Assembly were reported to have been halted after sounds of gunshots enveloped the premises following the alleged suspension of five lawmakers by the speaker, Paul Emeziem.

The Guild gathered that gunshot were said to have been shot by hoodlums, who had earlier occuppied the premises, shortly after the lawmakers were suspended and that this forced legislative aides and visitors to scamper for safety.

The suspension came barely four months after the House majority leader, Uche Ogbuagu, representing Ikeduru state constituency, was removed and was replaced with the member representing Owerri West state constituency, Kanayo Onyemechi.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

