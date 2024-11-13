JUST IN: Gunmen vandalize Kogi transmission substation

Efforts by the Federal Government to improve power supply across the country have suffered a major setback after gunmen attacked Obajana transmission substation, destroying

330/132/33kV facilities in Kogi State.

As gathered, the assailants stormed the premises and shot indiscriminately at the guards, forcing them to flee immediately.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, who confirmed the attack on Wednesday, disclosed that the gunmen stormed the facility at about 11:55 pm yesterday.

Mbah said: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces that armed men invaded the construction site of its ongoing 330/132/33kV transmission substation in Obajana, Kogi State.

“The attack occurred on the night of November 12, 2024, at approximately 11:55 PM.

“According to reports from security personnel at the site, the assailants opened fire indiscriminately, causing the guards to flee.

“During the attack, a 150MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer, already positioned on its plinth, was struck, resulting in a burst radiator.

“In response to the incident, TCN is evaluating the level of damage in collaboration with the contractor managing the project.

“This incident is part of a broader pattern of vandalism targeting transmission infrastructure across the country.

“The new Obajana Transmission Substation, which is designed to be a 1X150MVA 330/132/33kV capacity substation will significantly enhance power supply to Kogi State and surrounding areas upon completion”.