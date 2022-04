Barely 24 hours after Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, set up a Peace Committee to dialogue with members of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) and other warring factions across the state, gunmen have stormed his hometown and set the council secretariat, Aguata Local Government, ablaze, destroying property worth millions of naira.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook