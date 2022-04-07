JUST IN: Gunmen set Soludo’s local government secretariat on fire

Barely 24 hours after Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, set up a Peace Committee to dialogue with members of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) and other warring factions across the state, gunmen have stormed his hometown and set the council secretariat, Aguata Local Government, ablaze, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The gunmen, it was learnt, arrived at the secretariat, chased out all the civil servants after overpowering the security officials, and burnt down the building.

As gathered, the attack started on Thursday afternoon and the council headquarters was set ablaze by the gunmen who were believed to be the same people that attacked the market in the town, Eke Ekwulobia.

Before the attack, residents claimed that the newly sworn-in Governor of the State, who hails from Aguata, had been appealing to residents and all aggrieved factions to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

Confirming the attack, Anambra Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that men of the Fire Service have been contacted and they are already combating the inferno.

Ikenga said: “following the report of the fire incident at the local government headquarters, the command has deployed men to the area and the situation has been brought under control.”

