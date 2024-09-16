JUST IN: Gunmen kill two policemen in Anambra 

No fewer than two policemen have been confirmed dead after gunmen suspected to be Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Umunze Police Station in Anambra State.

As gathered, the policemen were killed by the gunmen while trying to prevent the gunmen from looting the station after they had set part of the station ablaze during the attack.

The suspected armed proscribe group was said to have invaded the police facility with improvised explosives and shot sporadically to scare the law enforcement officers away from the station.

Meanwhile, the Joint Security Forces including Police, Army, Navy, Civil defence, and other security agencies have commenced a manhunt for the perpetrators in the state.

Addressing newsmen after assessing the extent of damage done to the police station on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, disclosed that the joint security team recovered five unexploded improvised explosives from the scene.

Itam, who conducted an on-the-spot assessment to reinforce and reassess security deployment, added that the security team is on the trail of perpetrators.

The CP, however, appealed to residents to support the security agencies in arresting the perpetrators.

He also assured the public of confidentiality regarding any such information revealed to the police.

According to him, “Unfortunately, two of the Police Operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc, paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue.