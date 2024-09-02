JUST IN: Gunmen kill two policemen, driver in Delta

No fewer than two policemen and a driver were reported killed by gunmen in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

After killing the three victims, the gunmen, as learnt, kidnapped a woman whom the policemen were escorting in the state.

The Guild gathered that the incident occurred on Monday at about 7pm around Okoloba junction in Effurun axis of Delta state.

Eyewitnesses narrated that during the attack, residents were forced to flee from the scene to avoid getting hit by bullets.

This came barely two weeks after gunmen killed a Police officer, Corporal Chibuzor Ojobule, who was attached to Ebrumede Divisional Headquarters.

Ojobule was shot on Commissioner Road, Off Uti in Effurun by the gunmen who operated for minutes without any interference in the state.

