JUST IN: Gunmen kill three worshippers, abduct pastor in Kwara

A group of armed men were said to have attacked a church in Eruku town in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three members and abducting a pastor during a gathering in the state.

The members, as learnt, died at the scene from gunshot injuries after the gunmen disrupted the meeting at a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church on Tuesday evening, shooting indiscriminately at people.

The attack unfolded in the twinkle of an eye, and many worshippers barely had time to flee before gunfire tore through the scene, shattering what should have been a peaceful evening of devotion.

Survivors of the attack described a chilling moment as the attackers caught everyone off guard, unleashing chaos and forcing people to flee for safety as panic erupted inside the sanctuary.

According to one worshipper who spoke with correspondents after narrowly escaping, “They entered without warning and opened fire. Three people died instantly. After that, they gathered some of us at gunpoint and took the pastor into the bush.”

Residents said the gunmen escaped through bush paths linking the community to neighbouring settlements, leaving behind a trail of fear and unanswered questions.

The attack came just as the town was already reeling from an earlier wave of terror the same evening, when heavily armed men stormed the area from one of the major entry routes, firing sporadically and sending travellers running into surrounding forests.

Vehicles were reportedly abandoned on the road as the gunmen moved deeper into the community, with gunshots echoing for several minutes.

A traveller who fled the scene recorded a trembling video while hiding in the bush. His voice cracked as he pleaded for help: “They started shooting suddenly. Everybody ran into the bush. Please come to our rescue. People have left their vehicles. The whole place is in chaos.”

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, neither the Kwara State Police Command nor the state government has issued an official response to the deadly incidents.