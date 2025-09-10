National JUST IN: Gunmen kill three policemen in Kogi 10 September 2025 0 3 Three police officers have been reported dead following an attack by gunmen on a security checkpoint in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State. MORE DETAILS COMING. Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp Previous articleOne die during communal clashes in Cross RiverNext articleBandits demand N5m levy from Katsina farmers before harvesting Related Articles National Kwankwaso, Cross River NNPP members meet over 2027 election National Bandits demand N5m levy from Katsina farmers before harvesting National One die during communal clashes in Cross River LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Stay Connected0FansLike0FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe - Advertisement - Latest Articles National Kwankwaso, Cross River NNPP members meet over 2027 election National Bandits demand N5m levy from Katsina farmers before harvesting National One die during communal clashes in Cross River National Three die, one missing after flood submerges homes in Kaduna National Katsina Govt. approves special allowance for teachers Load more