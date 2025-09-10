28.5 C
Lagos
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
JUST IN: Gunmen kill three policemen in Kogi

Three police officers have been reported dead following an attack by gunmen on a security checkpoint in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

 

