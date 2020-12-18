Report on Interest
JUST IN: Gunmen kill three policemen, five others during Zamfara monarch convoy attack

By News Desk

By The Guild

Atleast three officers of the Nigerian Police and five other persons were reported to have been killed by gunmen during an attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Sanusi Asha, along Zaria-Funtua road.

Others killed by the gunmen during the attack that was said to have occurred at Katsina State end of the Zaria-Funtua road were two palace guards, his driver, and two traditional titleholders.

As learnt, the attack occurred yesterday night on their way back to Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja where the monarch visited to address some issues.

It was further learnt that the monarch, who was travelling in his official vehicle with a Toyota Hilux forming part of the convoy, did not sustain any injury during the attack but spend the night at a police station.

Confirming the attack, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, in an interview with newsmen on Friday, disclosed that the incident happened in Funtua, Katsina State.

