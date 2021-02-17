Just In: Gunmen kill one student, abduct teachers, others in Niger

No fewer than one student was reported to have been killed and dozens of others abducted from Government Science College, Kagara by some gunmen that stormed the school premises in Rafi Local Government, Niger State.

As gathered, the student killed by the gunmen was identified as Benjamin, and that some teachers and their relatives were abducted by the gunmen from the school during the attack.

The gunmen, the Guild learnt, stormed the school sited along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Kagara Road, Kagara at about 2 a.m on Wednesday and picked the students away from their learning center.

It was learnt that before the attack, the gunmen had infiltrated the school, resuming with other students in the school uniform to bypass the security at the entrance.

It was gathered that the gunmen began the attack from the staff quarters and ended the operations at the students’ hostels, where they left with the abducted victims.

MORE DETAILS LATER