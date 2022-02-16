JUST IN: Gunmen kill Nasarawa varsity student 2months to graduation

A final year student of the Nasarawa State University (NSUK), Keffi, Moses Elechi, has been reported to have been murdered by gunmen, barely two months to his graduation in the state.

The deceased student was said to have been attacked and killed by the gunmen in the apartment he secured in a private hostel sited a few meters away from the varsity.

As gathered, the body of the undergraduate was still lying in the poll of his own blood hours after the attackers struck him down and left.

Students of institution disclosed that the deceased was a Part-Time student from the Business Administration department.

They added that the final-year student, before his death, was expected graduate alongside dozens of others from the institution in April, 2022.

A resident, who does not want his name in print, narrated on Wednesday that his body was discovered yesterday by another student also occupying the building.

He said: “The dead body is still lying on the floor inside the compound where he reside. He struggled from his room and died close to the gate.

“Before his death, none of the occupants was aware of the attack until one of the residents in the house came back from school and she met the student’s lifeless body on the floor”.

A student, Isa Abdulsalam, condemned the murder of the student and argued that there was need for an immediate investigations to unravel the perpetrators.

Through a statement released on one of the institution’s group, Abdulsalam appealed to the Keffi Local Government chairman, Baba Shehu, to assist the students identify the killer of Moses.

Efforts to get the school to react to the development while putting up this report has continue to prove abortive.

