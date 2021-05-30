Report on Interest
under logo

Sudan, rebels sign peace deal after 17yrs conflict

The Guild

Liverpool should be awarded 2019/2020 Premier League…

The Guild

UK decries Nigeria’s worsening insecurity

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: Gunmen kill Jonathan’s former adviser, Gulak, in Imo

By News Desk

By The Guild

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak, was reported to have been killed by gunmen during his visit to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It was gathered that the former aide was said to have been shot dead by unknown gunmen while leaving the state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The deceased, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who conducted the party’s primaries for Imo governorship elections, was gathered to have visited the state for some personal engagements before been attacked on Sunday by gunmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 2962 posts 30 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: