JUST IN: Gunmen kill Jonathan’s former adviser, Gulak, in Imo

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak, was reported to have been killed by gunmen during his visit to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It was gathered that the former aide was said to have been shot dead by unknown gunmen while leaving the state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The deceased, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who conducted the party’s primaries for Imo governorship elections, was gathered to have visited the state for some personal engagements before been attacked on Sunday by gunmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON

