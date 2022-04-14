JUST IN: Gunmen kill INEC staff, kidnap two others in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise after gunmen killed its staff and kidnapped two others in Imo State.

INEC identified the staff killed by gunmen as Nwokorie Anthony, adding that he was shot at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development on Thursday, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said that the tragedy occurred on Thursday during the CVR exercise ahead of the 2023 election.

The electoral umpire’s spokesperson disclosed that the commission was already making efforts to locate the whereabouts of the missing employees after the attack.

According to him, the decision was taken after the commission realised that the atmosphere was already becoming unsuitable for their employees to function effectively.

“Prior to this incident, the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the State on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu, and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the State.

“The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. The incident has been reported to security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.

“We enjoin the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect the staff of the Commission engaged in national assignment. The safety and security of staff are of paramount importance to the Commission, particularly with the devolution of the voter registration exercise beyond our State and Local Government Area offices nation in our determination to serve Nigerians better.”

