JUST IN: Gunmen kill eight villagers, kidnap community head in Katsina

Atleast eight persons were reported to have been killed and four others sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen attacked a village in Katsina State.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked Guga village in Bakore Local Government and abducted the head of the village during the invasion of the community.

As gathered, the armed men stormed the community with dozens of motorcycles at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and were said to have shot sporadically in the air for several minutes.

Confirming the attacks, the Katsina Police Command spokesman, Gambo Isah, disclosed that after the Divisional Police Officer for the community was alerted, he mobilised personnel to the scene.

Isah noted that before their arrival at the scene, the gunmen had fled the community to avoid any face-off with the law enforcement agency’s personnel.

He noted that the Command has commenced investigations to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on the community.

