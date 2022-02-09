JUST IN: Gunmen kill DPO, injure Army officers in Katsina

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has been reported killed and two military officers said to be battling for survival after engaging bandits during an attack in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The deceased officer was identified as Abdulkabir Rano, who was until his death the officer in charge of the Divisional Police Headquarters for the council.

Aside from the police officer, residents were however divided on what happened to the Army officers, while some claimed that one had already died and the other injured, another set of villagers claimed that both men only sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of gunfire in Magama community in Jibia.

As gathered, the bandits while leaving the town kidnapped wife of a businessman in the community and were yet to contact the family for ransom.

It was learnt that the injured military operative, said to be an officer of the Nigerian Army, according to residents on Wednesday, was shot in the leg during the face-off.

According to residents of Jibia, the gunmen attacked the town yesterday before midnight, and started shooting sporadically in the air to cause panic among the people and prevent anyone that may be planning to repel them from embarking on such.

And a few minutes after, eyewitness narrated, the gunmen were engaged in a fierce gunfight by a joint team of security operatives comprising police and military personnel.

The gunmen, residents noted, fled the town after they could not overpower the military but not without abducting the wife of a yet-to-be-identified businessman in the town.

After the attack, the Police and military authorities in the state have yet to confirm the incident. The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, could not be immediately reached.

