Just In: Gunmen kill cleric, kidnap 19 others in Niger

By News Desk

By The Guild

No fewer than 19 persons were reported to have been kidnapped and a pastor of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Jeremiah Ibrahim, killed by gunmen that stormed different communities in Niger State.

Details later

The Guild 2052 posts 18 comments
