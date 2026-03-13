JUST IN: Gunmen kill 20 residents in Benue

At least 20 residents have reportedly lost their lives, while several others remain unaccounted for following a violent attack by suspected herdsmen on a community in Benue State.

According to a source and the Chairman of Apa Local Government Area, Adams Ogwola, the assailants invaded Ojantele community on Friday, opening fire on residents.

The Chairman confirmed the incident to reporters on Friday afternoon but noted that authorities are yet to determine the exact number of casualties.

As of this report, the toll may rise further, as community members continue searching for missing individuals and retrieving the deceased.