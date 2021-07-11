Report on Interest
MetroNews

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap monarch, 12 others in Kaduna

No fewer than 13 people including Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen that stormed Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and whisked them away.

The 12 others, including women and children, were identified by residents as family members of the Kaduna traditional ruler that resided with him at his palace.

Narrating how they were kidnapped, the grandchild of the monarch, who holds the traditional title of Dan Kajuru, Saidu Musa, told newsmen that the gunmen stormed the palace at about 12:30 am.

