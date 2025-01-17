JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap former Lagos CP’s wife in Ogun

The wife of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu (retd), has been reported kidnapped from her home in the Arepo axis of Ogun State.

It was learnt that the wife of the former law enforcement officer, who was Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, was abducted from the property sited on Aminu Street, Orange estate axis of Arepo.

The Guild gathered that Odumosu’s wife was kidnapped by the gunmen on Friday at about 10 pm yesterday while trying to maneuver her vehicle into the house.

Confirming the abduction of the woman, the Ogun Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, stated that the actual identity of the victim is still unknown.

Odutola, meanwhile, said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has deployed personnel to facilitate the rescue of the woman from her abductors before she is whisked away from the state.

She said: “At about 9:55 pm, information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Odumosu, a female resident of Aminu Street, Orange Estate, Arepo, Ogun State.

“Reports indicate that she was about to enter her home when four masked men attacked her, dragged her from her Lexus jeep, and took her through swampy areas to an unknown location.

“The divisional police officer has led a team of police officers to the scene, where they are currently searching the swampy bush area.

The divisional police officer has also contacted Baale Wawere and Baale Maaba to deploy local security forces to the riverine area”.