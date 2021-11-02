JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Abuja varsity lecturers, others from staff quarters

Atleast six persons including lecturers of University of Abuja were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen from their quarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Among those that were abducted by gunmen were a professor of economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children, and other people at the quarters.

The identities of other persons currently under the gunmen captivity were yet to be ascertained, as many occupants of the quarters were yet to get over the trauma they were subjected to by the attackers.

The staff and others were picked after the gunmen stormed the varsity’s senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 1 a.m on Tuesday.

As gathered, the gunmen ransacked the quarters for several minutes unchecked and left the premises with the abducted staff and others picked around the residence.

The university’s spokesman, Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development to newsmen and that the victims were atleast six persons.

“Yes, I just confirmed that the information is true. Apart from the professor and his children, a non-academic staffer was also involved. They are about six victims,” Yakoob said.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, disclosed that security operatives have been mobilised and that they have gone after the gunmen to rescue the abducted staff and others.

