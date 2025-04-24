JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap 14 passengers on Kogi-Benue road

At least 14 passengers were reported to have been abducted after gunmen ambushed two commercial vehicles along the Makurdi–Naka–Adoka road in Benue State.

As gathered, the gunmen, who were said to have laid ambush along the road, attacked a Toyota Picnic and a Sharon bus, each carrying 12 passengers each.

The incident, as gathered, occurred between 10 and 11 a.m., on Thursday, about three kilometers from Naka, the administrative headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The first vehicle, en route Lokoja from Makurdi, was attacked near Naka, resulting in the abduction of six passengers. The second vehicle, traveling from Ankpa in Kogi State to Makurdi, was also ambushed at the same location, with eight passengers taken.

Meanwhile, the gunmen spared some passengers, including an elderly woman, a breastfeeding mother, and children, were reportedly spared during the attacks.

The Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) High-Level Unit in Makurdi, Yakubu Onu, confirmed that both vehicles belonged to union members operating from the High-Level Park in Makurdi. He stated that the drivers and some passengers who escaped the attacks reported the incidents to the Naka police station.

The traditional ruler of Naka, HRH … , noting that the attacks occurred at Okpa, near … an area bordering ungoverned regions known for criminal activities.

This incident underscores the growing insecurity along the Makurdi–Naka–Ad … corridor, raising concerns among travelers and residents. Authorities have yet to release further information regarding rescue efforts or the identities of the abducted passengers.