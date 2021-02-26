Just In: Gunmen attack school, abduct students in Zamfara

Activities at the Government Secondary School (GSS) in Jangebe, Zamfara State, have been halted following the kidnap of scores of students from the learning institution.

As gathered, the students, who were mostly females, were kidnapped by the gunmen around 1 a.m on Friday during an attack on the school that was site within the Talata-Mafara local government.

Confirming the attack, Commissioner for information, Suleiman Anka, in an interview with journalists, stated that the number of abducted students were yet to be ascertained.

Anka added that the school management had embarked on an headcount to determine the number of students held by the gunmen after the attack in the state.

The development is happening against the background of the yet unresolved kidnap of school children and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State.

MORE DETAILS LATER