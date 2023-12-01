Report on Interest
JUST IN: Gunmen attack INEC commissioner’s house, destroy vehicles in Kogi

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Property worth millions of Naira were destroyed by gunmen during an attack on the home of Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) I’m Kogi State, Gabriel Longpet,

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the home of the REC at about 3.30am on Friday and were about gaining entrance when they were stopped by the security personnel attached to Longpet’s home.

The armed men, as learnt, engaged the security personnel in a severe gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived from the Kogi police command, forcing the gunmen to flee immediately.

The attack came weeks after the electoral umpire conducted the gubernatorial election and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Ododo, winner after polling the highest votes during the exercise.

Since the declaration which was rejected by the opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, who have described the false and does not represent will of the people during the exercise held across the state.

The commission confirmed the attack through a statement released on its official social media handle after policemen had taken over the entire premises.

According to the statement, In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the home of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State”.

