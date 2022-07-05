JUST IN: Gunmen attack Buhari’s convoy, injure two in Katsina

No fewer than two persons were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the convoy during the trip to the President’s hometown in Daura, where he was expected to celebrate the Eid-il-Adha with members of his family and relatives.

Members of the president’s team in the convoy attacked by gunmen on Tuesday were the advance team of security guards, protocol, and media officers attached to the office.

Meanwhile earlier, another set of bandits killed a police inspector attached to Kwara Command and abducted a Chinese national at a quarry in Kwara State.

Confirming the attack on Buhari’s convoy, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the gunmen’s actions as sad and unwelcome.

According to the statement, the Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol, and media officers ahead of President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police, and Directorate of State Services (DSS) personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff, and vehicles made it safely to Daura”.

In Kwara, aside from the deceased officer, eyewitnesses narrated that another police operative who was reportedly injured in the attack had been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The gunmen, it was learnt, burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and disappeared without any trace, causing panic among the abductee’s fellow workers.

The Command’s spokesperson, Okasanmi Ajayi, earlier in the state on Tuesday, explained that the killing and abduction took place at a quarry in Shao in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

”The command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and apprehend the perpetrators. The command is in a mourning mood over the killing of one of our operatives.”

According to the command’s spokesman, the Commissioner of Police for the state, Tuesday Assayomo, has set up a special investigation team to probe the matter, saying, “The people of Kwara State will be briefed accordingly on our progress”.

