JUST IN: Gunmen attack another train along Abuja-Kaduna rail track

By News Desk

By The Guild

Barely 24 hours after terrorists attacked a train along Abuja-Kaduna rail track, another attack has been reported along the same track where the first tragedy occurred in the country.

The attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja bound train was said to have occurred around the Gidan train station in the country.

As gathered, the terrorists’ attack on the facility has forced the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to suspend operations on the rail line indefinitely.

Sources said that the terrorists may have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the tracks forcing the train leaving Kaduna State to stop suddenly.

This came hours after at least seven persons were killed when terrorists attacked a train at Dutse village yesterday in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

