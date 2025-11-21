JUST IN: Gunmen abduct students, staff from Niger catholic school

An undisclosed number of students and staff have been abducted by unknown gunmen from St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack occurred just five days after armed men struck Government Girls Science Secondary School, killing the vice principal and kidnapping 25 students.

Local authorities and church officials are still struggling to determine the full scale of the latest abduction, and the exact number of victims remains unclear.

A senior member of the local church who confirmed the attack, explained that records were still being compiled.

He noted, “The situation is tragic, and we’re working to get an accurate account. A formal statement will be released later today.”

Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, Head of Disaster and Relief in Agwara Local Government, added: “Our team is on the ground trying to verify the figures because the situation is still unfolding.”

According to the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, investigations into the attack are currently ongoing, with security operatives working to gather accurate information and track the perpetrators as more details continue to emerge.

The Guild reports that the attack adds to a troubling pattern of school-targeted abductions across northern Nigeria.