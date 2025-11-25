JUST IN: Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, 10 others in Kwara

Armed men invaded Isapa, a settlement in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting a pregnant woman and 10 others, including children and two nursing mothers, during a night attack.

As gathered, the armed men, who attacked the village at around 6 p.m. yesterday using a large herd of cattle as a disguise, broke into people’s homes, dragging vulnerable residents out after shooting indiscriminately to instil fear in the villagers.

A community leader, who confirmed that the bandits fled the scene after perpetrating the act, stated that among the 11 people abducted, seven were taken from a single household.

Those abducted have been identified as Talatu Kabiru, Magaji, Kande, Hadiza, Mariam, Saima, Habibat, Fatima Yusufu, Sarah Sunday (a pregnant woman), Lami Fidelis (a nursing mother), and Haja Na Allah.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple bullet holes in homes and doors, adding that an elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet, while spent AK-47 shells were recovered after the attackers fled into bush paths connecting the town to neighbouring settlements.

The attack occurred not far from Eruku, a community where armed men previously attacked a Christ Apostolic Church branch, killing three worshippers and abducting the pastor along with several others.

Survivors from the Eruku attack had narrated that the attackers “opened fire without hesitation,” forcing terrified worshippers to scatter as they captured an unspecified number of people.

The repeated assaults on Kwara communities have left residents gripped by fear, with many calling for urgent government intervention to prevent further violence as they struggle to cope with the trauma and uncertainty now overshadowing their daily lives.