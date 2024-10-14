27.7 C
JUST IN: GTbank postpones branches, online services resumption

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTbank) has postponed the resumption of physical and online banking services over technical glitches experienced while migrating its core application system to a new one.

The bank said that the postponement was decided after efforts to complete the task as planned suffered setbacks, promoting the adjustment in resumption schedule across its branches and online applications.

According to the bank, as a result, all banking channels, including our branches, originally scheduled to reopen at 9:00 a.m will now open at 12.00 noon today.

MORE DETAILS SOON

