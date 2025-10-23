JUST IN: Group cautions Police against detaining Sowore in Abuja

Following the arrest of the former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, a non-governmental organisation, Take It Back Movement, has cautioned the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command against detaining or intimidating the human rights activist, saying such a move could result in unrest across the country.

The group stated that such a move would provoke nationwide outrage and widespread civil resistance from Nigerians, particularly the youths, who could demand the release of Nigerians unlawfully detained by the police.

According to the movement, Sowore’s continued harassment by the authorities represents a deliberate attempt to silence critical voices and crush the democratic freedoms that citizens have fought hard to protect.

It described him as “a courageous voice of truth who continues to challenge corruption and injustice despite repeated persecution.”

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Sanyaolu Juwon, on Thursday, the group revealed that Sowore had honoured a police invitation reportedly linked to the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanuNow demonstrations but had not returned hours after entering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

“The arrest or detention of Omoyele Sowore will be viewed as an assault on democracy and human rights,” the statement warned.

“We are prepared to mobilise immediately for nationwide resistance should any harm come to him.”

The movement further accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of attempting to suppress dissent through intimidation, describing such actions as reminiscent of the repressive tactics of the 1980s.

“This regime must be reminded that Nigeria has moved past the era of military dictatorship. Citizens will not fold their arms while their rights to protest and express themselves are trampled upon,” the statement added.

Reaffirming Sowore’s constitutional right to free expression and peaceful assembly, the group vowed to rally civil society organisations, labour unions, and pro-democracy networks for sustained protests if the activist was not released unconditionally.

It also placed full responsibility for Sowore’s safety on the FCT Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, and President Tinubu’s administration, warning that “any violation of his rights will trigger a coordinated mass action across the country.”