JUST IN: Five PDP Govs, Saraki, others welcome Jandor, Lagos APC members

The River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his counterparts from four other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ruling states, Abia, Enugu, Oyo, and Akwa Ibom; Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde, and Emmanuel Udom respectively, have jointly assured their party that they are solidly behind any candidate present by PDP for Lagos governorship come 2023.

They stated that resources to ensure power is taken from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, were enormously available to achieve the set agenda and that any of the party members that emerge as PDP flagbearer in the state would not only enjoy their support but also would be on ground to monitor electoral processes.

Beside the governors, the former senate president, Bukola Saraki, expressed satisfaction on changes Lagos is witnessing from seas of APC members that have joined PDP which he claimed their defection was a plus to the party such that has guaranteed victory for the opposition in Lagos.

Others at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Friday to receive Azeez Adeniran popularly called Jandor and other members of the Lagos4Lagos movement, one of the dissident groups in the Lagos state chapter of APC, including the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and House of Representatives members promised to accommodate and support everyone that defected to PDP.

