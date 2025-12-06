JUST IN: Govs promise etter grassroots security, road networks, others

Determined to flush out bandits and restore peace in troubled zones across Nigeria, State Governors have resolved to strengthen local security towards preventing possible attacks that could truncate the development in their states.

The governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) stated that strengthening community-based security initiatives and better intelligence gathering from the grassroots were identified as major antidote to gunmen attacks across the country.

They added that conflict-prevention mechanisms in grassroots will be established and support for victims of violence as well as disaster would be done to sustain peace and harmony achieved under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

According to the governors on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the decision to embark on strengthening local security architecture was taken after a review of the security situation across the country particularly as it affects each states.

The governors stated this on Saturday after a two days meeting in Lagos where security, economy, an social welfare issues were reviewed with the aim to address hurdles that may affect growth and development in the country.

The governors, while commenting the President for the ongoing re-engineering in the security architecture of the country, reiterated that safety of lives and property remains a non-negotiable obligation of government.

MORE DETAILS SOON