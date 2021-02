Following abduction of about 300 schoolgirls in Zamfara State, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked state governors to review their engagement with bandits, stop payment of ransom and other rewards to the gunmen in their states.

Buhari further warned that the ongoing strategy of negotiating with bandits and releasing ransoms to secure abductees could boomerang and put the states particularly the northern region, at the mercy of the gunmen.

