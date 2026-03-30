JUST IN: Gov. Zulum dissolves Borno executive council

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has dissolved the State Executive Council in a strategic move widely seen as a political reset ahead of the 2027 elections, while maintaining continuity in governance.

The decision is expected to free up cabinet members with political ambitions to pursue elective offices without disrupting government operations, as administrative control of ministries shifts to the civil service.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, the move creates an enabling environment for commissioners who may wish to contest elections.

“This action is meant to create an enabling environment for commissioners who may be seeking electoral mandates,” the statement said.

Governor Zulum directed all commissioners to hand over the administration of their ministries to Permanent Secretaries by Friday, April 3, 2026.

“I am grateful to our outgoing commissioners for their dedication, commitment, and the significant contributions they have made to the welfare of Borno State,” the governor said.

The development is likely to reshape the state’s political landscape, giving affected officials room to actively participate in the electoral process while ensuring governance continues uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretaries will oversee the ministries pending the appointment of a new executive council after the elections.