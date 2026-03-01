JUST IN: Gospel singer dies after brief illness

Gospel singer, Taiwo Adegbodu, of the celebrated Adegbodu Twins has passed away, leaving Nigeria’s Christian music community in profound sorrow and mourning.

The singer’s demise came barely four months after he and the twin celebrated theit birthday, with funfair.

Taiwo’s twin brother and longtime music partner, Kehinde Adegbodu, confirmed the singer’s death on Sunday through his social media, describing the death as “an unimaginable heartbreak” and expressing his struggle to cope with the absence of his sibling.

As of now, neither the circumstances surrounding Taiwo Adegbodu’s death nor the details of his funeral arrangements have been disclosed.

However, messages of condolence have flooded social media, with fellow musicians and admirers lauding his devotion, impact, and enduring legacy in Nigeria’s gospel music scene.

The duo, known for their powerful worship performances and spiritual ministry, had built a legacy that inspired countless congregations and earned a devoted following across Nigeria.

“The pain of losing Taiwo is indescribable. We shared not just music, but life itself,” Kehinde wrote, appealing for prayers and strength during this difficult period.

Renowned for their unique twin dynamic, the Adegbodu Twins were staples at church conventions, religious gatherings, and gospel concerts, where their harmony and heartfelt delivery made lasting impressions on worshippers. Their contributions to gospel music have been widely acknowledged by peers and fans alike.