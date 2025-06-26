JUST IN: Gospel singer bags death sentence for killing lover in Nasarawa

The High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has sentenced a gospel musician, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, to death by hanging for killing a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and his lover, Salome Adaidu.

Ajayi was sentenced by the court after all evidence discovered during investigation proved that the singer killed his 24-year-old lover after the deceased Corp member visited the singer’s apartment in the state.

The ruling was handed down on Thursday by Justice Simon Aboki, who concluded that the evidence presented in court proved without doubt that Ajayi was responsible for the young woman’s brutal killing.

The offence, classified as culpable homicide, contravenes Section 221 of the Penal Code, with the court noting that Ajayi’s involvement in the murder was backed by substantial proof, including forensic reports and witness testimonies.

The victim’s dismembered body was discovered inside Ajayi’s apartment in Lafia, months after she had been declared missing in late 2023 while serving as a corps member in Nasarawa. Adaidu hailed from Benue State.

The horrifying details of the case generated widespread public condemnation, with many raising concerns over the safety of female corps members across the country.

Justice Aboki, while delivering the judgment, stated: “This court is convinced that the prosecution has established its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The convict acted deliberately and without any sense of humanity. He is hereby sentenced to be hanged by the neck until dead.”

Initially arraigned in January 2024, Ajayi denied any involvement in the crime. Nonetheless, the prosecution presented overwhelming evidence throughout the trial, including forensic findings, phone records, and statements from eyewitnesses, all pointing directly to his guilt.

Ajayi, who had gained local popularity for his gospel music, now faces the full weight of the law following the court’s definitive ruling.