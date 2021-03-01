JUST IN: Gombe Gov. sacks three commissioners, reshuffle cabinet

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has terminated the appointment of three commissioners and reshuffled his cabinet as part of a measure to further consolidate operations of governments across the state.

Commissioners relieved of their appointment were Information and Culture; Alhassan Kwami, Health; Dr. Ahmed Gana, Special Duties; Mela Nunghe, and they were expected to hand over affairs of their respective ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

To avoid a vacuum in the affected ministries, Yahaya has appointed three persons, Christopher Maisheru, Abdullahi Kwami, and Abubakar Musa, to act in the vacant position pending when the State House of Assembly would ratify them for the posts.

The governor’s decision was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, and released to journalists on Monday.

On the commissioners redeployed, the governor noted that they were moved to ministries where they could function effectively for the state development.

Those affected were Mohammed Adamu; from the Ministry of Lands and Survey to Ministry of Rural, Community Development, and Cooperatives, Dr. Habu Dahiru from Ministry of Education to Health, and Usman Biri from the Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Lands and Survey.

Others redeployed by the governor were: Julius Ishaya from Ministry of Youth Development to Information and Culture; Dauda Zambuk from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation to Education and Adamu Kupto from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

While describing the redeployment as a minor cabinet reshuffling, the governor commended the dismissed commissioners for their services to the state and wish them well in their future endeavors.