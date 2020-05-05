Just In: Germany set to approve football league resumption after lockdown

By News Desk

After several weeks of suspending the German league, Bundesliga, the outbreak of coronavirus, the Government is set to approve the resumption of the 2019/2020 football league to allow teams complete the season.

The government is said to be considering resumption of football activities in the country from May 15, 2020 to help teams ascertain their status local and continental engagements ahead of next season.

Approval for the resumption is said to be considered based on assurance that the concluding games for the 2019/2020 season will be played behind closed doors.

