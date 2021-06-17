Report on Interest
under logo

FG warns youths against another EndSARS protest in Lagos,…

The Guild

Makinde initiates stakeholders meeting to harmonise Police,…

The Guild

Kano creates new Emirates, directs Sanusi to install new…

The Guild
MetroNews

Just In: Scores injure, vehicles wreck during Lagos tanker explosion

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The vehicular movements and other activities on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja axis of Lagos State were reported to have been halted after a tanker said to be discharging diesel suddenly exploded and burst into flames, forcing several motorists and residents to scamper for safety.

As gathered, the explosion has left scores of people including driver and staff of the filling station with varying degrees of burns after the explosion spread to other adjourning facilities within the axis.

Some of the injured victims

Aside from that, vehicles that were said to have been parked a few meters away from the tanker spot were reported not spared by the fire that emanated after the explosion occurred at about 12 am on Thursday.

Confirming the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Fire service, and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has also arrived at the scene to ensure the safety emergency officials.

More Details later

 

 

The Guild 3062 posts 34 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: