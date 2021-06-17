Just In: Scores injure, vehicles wreck during Lagos tanker explosion

The vehicular movements and other activities on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja axis of Lagos State were reported to have been halted after a tanker said to be discharging diesel suddenly exploded and burst into flames, forcing several motorists and residents to scamper for safety.

As gathered, the explosion has left scores of people including driver and staff of the filling station with varying degrees of burns after the explosion spread to other adjourning facilities within the axis.

Aside from that, vehicles that were said to have been parked a few meters away from the tanker spot were reported not spared by the fire that emanated after the explosion occurred at about 12 am on Thursday.

Confirming the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Fire service, and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has also arrived at the scene to ensure the safety emergency officials.

More Details later

Motorists, filling station attendants activate safety mode after tanker explode in Mobolaji bank Anthony, Lagos pic.twitter.com/8PX6w32MSb — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) June 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

