In a bid to fill the leadership vacuum in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has elected Kano State ex-Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

Also, NEC during the meeting attended by President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Kassim Shetimma, elected the Senate former spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, who hail from Osun State as National Secretary.

The two party officials were elected on Wednesday at the 12th NEC meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

While Ganduje took over form Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned from his position over sundry allegations against him, Bashiru would be replacing Osun state former deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook