JUST IN: GAC confirms endorsing Sanwo-Olu for second term

Members of the advisory council to Lagos State Governor under aegis of Governor Advisory Council (GAC), said that they have all agreed that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should return to office for another term and continue with the running of the state’s affairs.

They said that looking situation surrounding the state and ongoing developmental projects across Lagos environs, there is a need for Sanwo-Olu to return to office, so as to enable him to complete all projects he had embarked on.

The GAC members indicated that they have unanimously approved that the governor should be given another opportunity to put his best into practice and that only if he is allowed to serve another term, would Lagiosians get more dividend of democracy.

The Secretary to GAC, Mutiu Are, said that all members of the council agreed that Sanwo-Olu deserves second term and that is the direction of all members of the advisory council and that of entire members of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Confirming the endorsement to The Guild on phone on Monday night, Are said that conclusion of the council after a long hours meeting held earlier in the day, was that Sanwo-Olu should return to office and that the resolution would be sent to all stakeholders across Lagos as well as the state chapter of APC.

He said: “Sanwo-Olu has done well with his administration and that is why the entire GAC members approved his second term. This man has so many projects ongoing across Lagos and only him understands those projects which is why we decided that he should return and finish the projects.

“We do not want a case of abandoned projects in Lagos and that is why we are been fair to the interests of the large population of Lagosians. We have rail projects going on, several road projects ongoing as well as other infrastructural and developmental projects. All these can only be completed by the man that started them.

“Sanwo-Olu’s second term is confirmed, confirmed, and confirmed. There is no other comments”.

Also confirming the new development, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said that Sanwo-Olu has been given the green light to go ahead to seek second term on platform of APC in the state.

Akosile, in a short statement released on his official social media handle, commended his boss for staying true to the developmental ideology of the state

“Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave a pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying true to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss”.

