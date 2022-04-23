JUST IN: Fury knocks out Whyte during 6th rounds

A British boxer, Tyson Fury, has retained his World Boxing Council (WBC) belt after knocking out fellow countryman, Dillian Whyte, during their heavyweight title bout.

Fury knocked out his challenger during the 6th round of their bout to maintain his dominance in the boxing category and hold on to the belt.

During the bout held at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to end the fight, which he dominated, halfway.

After receiving the punch, Whyte got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee with one hand on the rope and the fight was halted.

Addressing newsmen after the bout, Fury disclosed that the bout against Whyte may be his last fight and that he was already making moves to retire from the game.

Fury, who also retained his Ring Magazine belt before the 94,000 spectators, has set 33 unbeaten bouts while Whyte has suffered his third loss in 31 bouts – falls short on his first attempt at a world title.

