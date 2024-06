The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn-in Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 Local Government Councils, hours after the former Chairmen were forcefully evicted from office.

The swearing in ceremony kicked off hours after they were screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly during its sitting on Wednesday.

The ceremony was performed at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

MORE DETAILS SOON