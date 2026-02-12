JUST IN: Fubara sacks SSG, commissioners, advisers after meeting Tinubu

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has relieved the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners and other executive members of their position, As part of measures to end the feud with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The governor’s decision to dissolve the cabinet, according to sources from the Villa, was part of the agreement reached during the meeting with President Bola Tinubu, to restore peace to the state, particularly between him, and his predecessor.

As gathered, Wike insisted that peace will return when Fubara fulfil promises made earlier to sacrifice members of his cabinet particularly those very loyal to him.

Fubara’s decision was disclosed on Thursday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, and made available to journalists.

MORE DEYAILS COMING..